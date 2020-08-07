Previous
Beautiful Fly by mzzhope
Photo 1262

Beautiful Fly

“If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.” — Vincent Van Gogh
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Kaylynn
This is a amazing picture. Et he black and white brings it to a whole new level.
August 8th, 2020  
