Photo 1276
Hitched
"When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe."
-John Muir
Two Leafhoppers and a Rose of Sharon.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
leafhoppers
