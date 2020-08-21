Previous
Hitched by mzzhope
Photo 1276

Hitched

"When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe."
-John Muir

Two Leafhoppers and a Rose of Sharon.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Hope D Jennings

