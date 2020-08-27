Sign up
Photo 1281
Fruitless
This Cardinals search for Honeysuckle berries was as fruitless as the bush. His crest also seems to be tattered.Poor guy.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th August 2020 5:09pm
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
