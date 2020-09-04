Previous
Turkey Tails by mzzhope
Photo 1290

Turkey Tails

Turkey Tail mushrooms. Said to boost the immune system. But I never gather wild foods because I don’t trust myself to correctly identify anything.One mistake and it’s lights out!
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
