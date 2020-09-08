Previous
Fern Frond by mzzhope
Fern Frond

“Only spread a fern-frond over a man's head and worldly cares are cast out, and freedom and beauty and peace come in. “ - John Muir
8th September 2020

Hope D Jennings

mzzhope
