Wild Woodland Aster by mzzhope
Photo 1303

Wild Woodland Aster

The forest still has flowers to share in early Autumn
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Hope D Jennings
Taffy ace
Elegant in its simplicity. I like it against the dark background.
September 18th, 2020  
