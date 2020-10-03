Previous
Symbiotic by mzzhope
Photo 1319

Symbiotic

Aphids and the ants that “farm” them have a cool symbiotic relationship. The ants herd the aphids for the honeydew they produce and in return the ants protect the aphids.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Hope D Jennings

