Photo 1391
Winter
"The color of springtime is flowers; the color of winter is in our imagination."
- Terri Guillemets
14th December 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3587
photos
245
followers
124
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th December 2020 2:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
bench
,
bw
,
hdjbw
katy
ace
Instant FAV! Love the simplicity and the story it tells!
December 15th, 2020
Kathy
ace
So very pretty.
December 15th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wonderful wintry scene...so elegant.
December 15th, 2020
Sue
ace
I lije this. A big contrast to our 24 degree temp here
December 15th, 2020
Terri Morris
ace
So pretty and a great bw.
December 15th, 2020
