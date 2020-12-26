Previous
Next
Keeping Warm by mzzhope
Photo 1403

Keeping Warm

Mourning doves braving the freezing cold.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great closeup
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise