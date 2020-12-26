Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1403
Keeping Warm
Mourning doves braving the freezing cold.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3601
photos
245
followers
125
following
384% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th December 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
doves
gloria jones
ace
Great closeup
December 27th, 2020
