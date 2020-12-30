Previous
Really? Again? by mzzhope
Really? Again?

Another photo of one of our favorite visitors, the tiny but mighty Tufted Titmouse. I liked his annoyed expression.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Hope D Jennings

Lin ace
Cute capture - they take over the peanut gathering on my back patio unless the squirrel and blue jay can get there first.
December 30th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
December 30th, 2020  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Great capture, I have yet to see a Tufted Titmouse.
December 30th, 2020  
