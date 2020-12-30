Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1407
Really? Again?
Another photo of one of our favorite visitors, the tiny but mighty Tufted Titmouse. I liked his annoyed expression.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
3
5
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3605
photos
245
followers
125
following
385% complete
View this month »
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
30th December 2020 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
titmouse
Lin
ace
Cute capture - they take over the peanut gathering on my back patio unless the squirrel and blue jay can get there first.
December 30th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
December 30th, 2020
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great capture, I have yet to see a Tufted Titmouse.
December 30th, 2020
