The Life of Trees by mzzhope
Photo 1409

The Life of Trees

Since I am surrounded by them, I decided to focus on trees in winter this month.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Hope D Jennings

Kim P ace
I'm 'lichen' this photo! ha ha Great shot! (This is my second time doing this project...the first time was way back in 2011. I'm looking forward to seeing your photos).
January 2nd, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
wonderful composition and colours
January 2nd, 2021  
Kate ace
Nice POV. Love the details in the fungus
January 2nd, 2021  
