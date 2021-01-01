Sign up
Photo 1409
The Life of Trees
Since I am surrounded by them, I decided to focus on trees in winter this month.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
3
1
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
1st January 2021 3:45pm
Tags
tree
,
fungus
,
stump
,
hdjtrees21
Kim P
ace
I'm 'lichen' this photo! ha ha Great shot! (This is my second time doing this project...the first time was way back in 2011. I'm looking forward to seeing your photos).
January 2nd, 2021
Phil Howcroft
wonderful composition and colours
January 2nd, 2021
Kate
ace
Nice POV. Love the details in the fungus
January 2nd, 2021
