Photo 1422
The Life of Trees 14
Winter trees at dusk
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
1
1
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3623
photos
249
followers
127
following
390% complete
View this month »
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th January 2021 1:32pm
Tags
trees
,
hdjtrees21
katy
ace
Beautiful colors and silhouettes. The bird in flight completes it and makes it a FAV
January 17th, 2021
