Photo 1428
The Life of Trees 20
Birch tree on the bank. Winter trees on the island in the middle of the lake in the distance. Taken with my iPhone . Edited in Snapseed
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
8
1
365
iPhone 8 Plus
20th January 2021 11:03am
trees
lake
birch
iphoneography
hdjtrees21
Milanie
ace
Love those icicles on the tree
January 21st, 2021
