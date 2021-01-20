Previous
The Life of Trees 20 by mzzhope
Photo 1428

The Life of Trees 20

Birch tree on the bank. Winter trees on the island in the middle of the lake in the distance. Taken with my iPhone . Edited in Snapseed
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Hope D Jennings
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love those icicles on the tree
January 21st, 2021  
