The Life of Trees 31
The Life of Trees 31


“The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn.”
-Ralph Waldo Emerson

The last of my “life of trees” 🌳 month
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
SwChappell ace
Wow, fantastic closeup
February 1st, 2021  
katy ace
This is awesome! I wish I could FAV it more than once! Terrific composition and tones.
February 1st, 2021  
Hope D Jennings ace
@grammyn @swchappell thank you!
February 1st, 2021  
