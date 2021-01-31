Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1439
The Life of Trees 31
“The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn.”
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
The last of my “life of trees” 🌳 month
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
3
3
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3640
photos
252
followers
126
following
394% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
31st January 2021 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
oak
,
acorn
,
hdjtrees21
SwChappell
ace
Wow, fantastic closeup
February 1st, 2021
katy
ace
This is awesome! I wish I could FAV it more than once! Terrific composition and tones.
February 1st, 2021
Hope D Jennings
ace
@grammyn
@swchappell
thank you!
February 1st, 2021
