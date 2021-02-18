Sign up
Portrait of a Mourning Dove
The birds are enjoying their heated birdbath during this frigid and snowy winter. For Portrait week of Flash of Red Month.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44678/flash-of-red-february-week-three
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Tags
for2021
katy
ace
How blessed they are that you care for them so well! Terrrific detail in this photo
February 19th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Looks wonderful against all that white.
February 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Lovely lighting.
February 19th, 2021
