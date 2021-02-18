Previous
Portrait of a Mourning Dove by mzzhope
Portrait of a Mourning Dove

The birds are enjoying their heated birdbath during this frigid and snowy winter. For Portrait week of Flash of Red Month.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
katy ace
How blessed they are that you care for them so well! Terrrific detail in this photo
February 19th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Looks wonderful against all that white.
February 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Lovely lighting.
February 19th, 2021  
