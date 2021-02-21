Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1460
Portrait of a Chickadee
These cute little little birds are so quick. I have been trying to get a shot all week. For the last of portrait week /Flash of Red month.it has been a fun challenge to take b&w photos of some of my favorite birds.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
0
0
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3665
photos
255
followers
127
following
400% complete
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st February 2021 2:39pm
Tags
for2021
