Portrait of a Chickadee by mzzhope
Portrait of a Chickadee

These cute little little birds are so quick. I have been trying to get a shot all week. For the last of portrait week /Flash of Red month.it has been a fun challenge to take b&w photos of some of my favorite birds.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
