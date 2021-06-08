Previous
Let it Rain by mzzhope
Let it Rain

“The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.”
– Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Thunder, wind and rain all day. These pine branches were brushing up against my screened in porch.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Magical!
June 9th, 2021  
