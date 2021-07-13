Previous
Bygone by mzzhope
Photo 1602

Bygone

This worn section of my porch floor represents all 3 owners of my cabin dating back to the 1940s.
The original owners painted the porch floor red, the second was that vibrant blue and ours is a a grayish beige.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Hope D Jennings

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful texture and I like the light.
July 14th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 14th, 2021  
