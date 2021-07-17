Sign up
Photo 1606
Under The Pines
A scene from my cabin dining area.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
1
2
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3820
photos
251
followers
127
following
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
17th July 2021 2:07pm
pine
,
window
,
trees
,
hdjbw
,
minimal-21
Walks @ 7
ace
I very much like the simplicity
July 18th, 2021
