Photo 1607
Sunday Vibes
It’s a great day to relax on the porch.
Just ask Harry.:)
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th July 2021 2:26pm
cat
,
hdjpets
katy
ace
Nice low POV. Harry has it down to a science doesn't he?
July 19th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely Harry!
July 19th, 2021
Milanie
ace
No one can relax better than a cat! Cute shot.
July 19th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Harry's enjoying a good Sunday afternoon nap.
July 19th, 2021
