Photo 719
My Furry Family
They are my sunshine on rainy days! Reggio ( my angora bunny) is in the upper left. He hates the camera and never, ever sits still . (Hence the mini collage-within-a-collage of him circling around my legs ).
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
0
0
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
pets
,
love
,
cats
,
bunnies
,
hdjpets
