Previous
Next
Photo 733
It was a very frosty morning...
Taken with my iPhone while we waited for the car to defrost.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3090
photos
216
followers
128
following
Extras
iPhone 8 Plus
23rd January 2020 8:17am
iphone
window
car
frost
sixws-101
abstract-29
Marilyn G M
very cool... in all meanings of the word!
January 24th, 2020
