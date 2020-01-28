Previous
Winter Sunset by mzzhope
Winter Sunset

This was a crazy sunset the other day. It had been dark and dreary all day and then for 5 minutes at sunset the light hit the mountains and turned them orange .
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs.
Barb ace
Wow! Very pretty!
January 28th, 2020  
