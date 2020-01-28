Sign up
Winter Sunset
This was a crazy sunset the other day. It had been dark and dreary all day and then for 5 minutes at sunset the light hit the mountains and turned them orange .
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
sunset
woods
cabin
Barb
ace
Wow! Very pretty!
January 28th, 2020
