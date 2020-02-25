Previous
Little Landscape by mzzhope
Photo 754

Little Landscape

A wider view of the moss and snail from my woodland walk .
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs.
Barb ace
Wow! Thanks for inviting the viewer (me) into a miniature world! Fav
February 25th, 2020  
Michèle ace
So delicate, very well captured.
February 26th, 2020  
amyK ace
Love the minute details.
February 26th, 2020  
