Photo 754
Little Landscape
A wider view of the moss and snail from my woodland walk .
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
3
1
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
23rd February 2020 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
landscape
,
snail
,
forest
,
moss
,
landscape-24
Barb
ace
Wow! Thanks for inviting the viewer (me) into a miniature world! Fav
February 25th, 2020
Michèle
ace
So delicate, very well captured.
February 26th, 2020
amyK
ace
Love the minute details.
February 26th, 2020
