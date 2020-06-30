Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 774
“Where Flowers Bloom...
..There Blooms Hope”
-Lady Bird Johnson
This flower is blooming in front of my chimney. Last one for the black and white high contrast challenge .
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
4
2
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3405
photos
248
followers
165
following
212% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
30th June 2020 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
hdjbw
,
bw-54
Larry L
ace
Perfect in B&W!!
July 1st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely, very dramatic in black and white
July 1st, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice focus on the petal details; very striking!
July 1st, 2020
Kaylynn
Gorgeous and dramatic
July 1st, 2020
