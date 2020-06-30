Previous
“Where Flowers Bloom... by mzzhope
Photo 774

“Where Flowers Bloom...

..There Blooms Hope”
-Lady Bird Johnson

This flower is blooming in front of my chimney. Last one for the black and white high contrast challenge .
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Hope D Jennings

Larry L ace
Perfect in B&W!!
July 1st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is lovely, very dramatic in black and white
July 1st, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice focus on the petal details; very striking!
July 1st, 2020  
Kaylynn
Gorgeous and dramatic
July 1st, 2020  
