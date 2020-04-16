Previous
Good Day Sunshine by mzzhope
Good Day Sunshine

Psychedelic Dandelion. For the song and etsooi challenge.

Good Day Sunshine by, The Beatles
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ws6CF4S82nY
16th April 2020

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
