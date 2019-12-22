Previous
Stalk of Wheat by mzzhope
Photo 783

Stalk of Wheat

Having some fun with textures .Don’t forget to enter the ETSOOI challenge!

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42915/it-s-time-to-etsooi-etsooi-116
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Hope D Jennings

Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Beautifully composed and processed.
December 22nd, 2019  
Beautiful
December 22nd, 2019  
It looks gilded! Gorgeous
December 22nd, 2019  
