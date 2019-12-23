Previous
Holiday Traditions by mzzhope
Photo 784

Holiday Traditions

Stockings aren’t complete without candy canes and clementines .
Tomorrow is not only Christmas Eve, but my Moms birthday . She will be 88 ..God bless her.
Hope D Jennings

Debra ace
Beautifully done
December 23rd, 2019  
Linda Godwin
splendid!
December 24th, 2019  
