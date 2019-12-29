Previous
Next
Frozen in Time by mzzhope
Photo 787

Frozen in Time

I found these two leaves from both a deciduous and an evergreen tree in the same frozen puddle.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise