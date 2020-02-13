Sign up
Photo 830
Wild Nut
A wild nut ( acorn) for the Macro-nuts
Challenge.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Alternate
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
13th February 2020 4:34pm
Tags
macro-nuts
,
macro-nut
Barb
ace
Terrific macro! Perfect lighting, dof, and nice reflection. Fav
February 14th, 2020
Tony Rogers
Very nice
February 14th, 2020
