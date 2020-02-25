Previous
Tulips in the Window by mzzhope
Photo 842

Tulips in the Window

An attempt at a high key color shot.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Barb ace
I think you were highly successful at capturing this in high key!
February 25th, 2020  
Michèle ace
Very nice, love the softness in this.
February 26th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
So pretty and bright.
February 26th, 2020  
amyK ace
Beautiful subject for high key...very nice.
February 26th, 2020  
