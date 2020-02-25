Sign up
Photo 842
Tulips in the Window
An attempt at a high key color shot.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Album
Alternate
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
25th February 2020 1:53pm
Tags
tulips
,
high
,
key
Barb
ace
I think you were highly successful at capturing this in high key!
February 25th, 2020
Michèle
ace
Very nice, love the softness in this.
February 26th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
So pretty and bright.
February 26th, 2020
amyK
ace
Beautiful subject for high key...very nice.
February 26th, 2020
