Photo 873
I ate it all. Not sorry.
Time to take the feeder down. Well, I quess the bear already did.
For 30-shots2020 ( oak tree and friends)
And six word story.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
3
4
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3283
photos
240
followers
157
following
239% complete
Tags
bear
,
30-shots2020
,
sixws-104
Lois
ace
Wow! Great shot!
April 21st, 2020
summerfield
ace
holy camoley! that's huge. i guess the animals are wondering what happened to the people! aces on the shot, hope.
April 21st, 2020
Annie D
ace
fabulous image!
April 21st, 2020
