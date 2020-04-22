Previous
Ha! I’m Outside and You’re Inside! by mzzhope
Photo 875

Ha! I’m Outside and You’re Inside!

Another from my black bear photo shoot. I was inside sitting on my dining room table looking out the picture window.
22nd April 2020

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope

