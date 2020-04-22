Sign up
Photo 875
Ha! I’m Outside and You’re Inside!
Another from my black bear photo shoot. I was inside sitting on my dining room table looking out the picture window.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3287
photos
241
followers
157
following
239% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th April 2020 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
,
sixws-104
