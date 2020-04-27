Previous
On Guard by mzzhope
Harry “guards” the oak tree, the bird feeder and it’s visitors from inside.

For 30-shots2020
Oak tree and friends
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
katy ace
I am impressed with your creativity in how you have used this oak tree! Well done Hope
April 28th, 2020  
