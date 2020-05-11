Previous
Half Woodchuck/ Half Grass by mzzhope
Half Woodchuck/ Half Grass

A woodchuck wandered quickly across my lawn today. So chubby!
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs.
amyK ace
Fun half and half
May 12th, 2020  
