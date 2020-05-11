Sign up
Photo 894
Half Woodchuck/ Half Grass
A woodchuck wandered quickly across my lawn today. So chubby!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3331
photos
246
followers
157
following
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th May 2020 4:19pm
Tags
groundhog
,
woodchuck
amyK
ace
Fun half and half
May 12th, 2020
