Photo 925
Ready to Hatch
This Monarch egg is ready to hatch. The black spot at the top is the caterpillars head visible through the egg shell.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
3474
photos
253
followers
170
following
Views
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
27th August 2020 2:44pm
Tags
egg
,
monarch
,
lifecycle
