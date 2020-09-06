Previous
Growing by mzzhope
Photo 927

Growing

The Monarch caterpillar grows VERY quickly. Shedding its skin five times. This little one is half way there!
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Hope D Jennings

Taffy ace
Such a clear capture. I think it looks so well composed against the green background.
September 7th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great capture. Would be neat to watch the process
September 7th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Crisp detail
September 7th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Great close-up
September 7th, 2020  
