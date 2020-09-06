Sign up
Photo 927
Growing
The Monarch caterpillar grows VERY quickly. Shedding its skin five times. This little one is half way there!
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3487
photos
252
followers
171
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Alternate
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
30th August 2020 3:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
caterpillar
,
monarch
,
lifecycle
Taffy
ace
Such a clear capture. I think it looks so well composed against the green background.
September 7th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great capture. Would be neat to watch the process
September 7th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Crisp detail
September 7th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Great close-up
September 7th, 2020
