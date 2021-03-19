Previous
Harry in the Light by mzzhope
Harry in the Light

I love the way the light was falling on my handsome little guy.
Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Taffy ace
The lighting is gorgeous!
March 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Gorgeous Harry and wonderful light.
March 20th, 2021  
Annie D ace
he looks very content
March 20th, 2021  
