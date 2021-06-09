Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 945
Filament and Anther
For the macro translucent challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45155/translucent-macro-theme
For the back lighting,I placed a filament and anther from an asiatic lily on a soft-box app on my iPhone.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Album
Alternate
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
9th June 2021 3:23pm
Tags
macro-translucent
