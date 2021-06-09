Previous
Filament and Anther by mzzhope
Photo 945

Filament and Anther

For the macro translucent challenge.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45155/translucent-macro-theme

For the back lighting,I placed a filament and anther from an asiatic lily on a soft-box app on my iPhone.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Hope D Jennings


