Previous
Next
paris by naav21
7 / 365

paris

Fifth day of taking macro photographs! This is actually a souvenir I've had for ages and I was like: "This would be SO COOL to take a photo of"...and so I did :) Used a Canon camera again!
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise