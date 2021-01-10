Previous
homemade soup & bread by naav21
10 / 365

homemade soup & bread

First day of trying out food photography! Today we had vegetable noodle soup and homemade cheesy garlic bread. YUM. Definitely need to find a better background haha. Used my Canon again for this one!
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
