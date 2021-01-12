Previous
Next
pizza! by naav21
12 / 365

pizza!

Third day of trying out food photography! I'm really enjoying the white on white backgrounds, I find they really make the colours of the food pop. Today we have pizza, aka one of my favourite foods :)
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise