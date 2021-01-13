Sign up
13 / 365
saucy spaghetti
Food photography day 4! Today we have some simple yet fancy-looking spaghetti made by yours truly ;) I didn't have basil so I used some spinach instead, but it was still really good!
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Naavya
@naav21
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
#yummy
,
#food
,
#pasta
,
#saucy
