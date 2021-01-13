Previous
Next
saucy spaghetti by naav21
13 / 365

saucy spaghetti

Food photography day 4! Today we have some simple yet fancy-looking spaghetti made by yours truly ;) I didn't have basil so I used some spinach instead, but it was still really good!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise