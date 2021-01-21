Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
21 / 365
paris
This beautiful piece of artwork by David Jones was sold to my family several years ago, and it's been a favourite of mine ever since. I wanted to share it with the rest of the 365 community, hope you guys like it as much I do!
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Naavya
@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
21
photos
1
followers
1
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
21st January 2021 9:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#art
,
#paris
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close