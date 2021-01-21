Previous
paris by naav21
21 / 365

paris

This beautiful piece of artwork by David Jones was sold to my family several years ago, and it's been a favourite of mine ever since. I wanted to share it with the rest of the 365 community, hope you guys like it as much I do!
Naavya

Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
