family by naav21
22 / 365

family

This beautiful sculpture represents my parents and I, and was bought by my father when I was born :)
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
