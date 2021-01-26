Previous
Next
the light in the midst of a storm by naav21
26 / 365

the light in the midst of a storm

At first I was aiming for a more clearer and vivid photo of the lamp post as the snow fell around it, but instead I ended up capturing a crazy swirl of white, which I quite like actually.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise