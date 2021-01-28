Previous
kaleidoscopic lantern by naav21
28 / 365

kaleidoscopic lantern

This is one of the many beautiful lanterns I have around my home, and it may just be my favourite cause look at this picture! I had to have my flash off for this photo so I could capture all the cool patterns the light was making.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
7% complete

Photo Details

