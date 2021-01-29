Previous
golden crystals by naav21
29 / 365

golden crystals

I took a photo of my chandelier from a different angle today! I had to get really close with my camera lens and make sure the lighting and focus was just right. It gives off regal era vibes don't you think?
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
7% complete

Photo Details

