snow by naav21
30 / 365

snow

Snow is so stunning up close! As you can see there's a small ice crystal on the left and it looks so cool. My backyard was completely covered in snow today and I had to use my big lens to get as close as possible.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
