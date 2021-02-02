Previous
seashells by naav21
33 / 365

seashells

I'm pretty sure close-ups are my favourite when taking most photos, cause look at all that detail! I might have to go see she who sells seashells by the seashore and buy some so I can take more photos ;)
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
9% complete

